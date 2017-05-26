Governor Greg Abbott Criticized for Joke about Shooting Reporters

After Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill reducing the licensing fee to carry a handgun in the state of Texas, from $70 to $40, he made a joke that has drawn criticism from all over.

After signing, Abbott retreated upstairs to a shooting range, where he later held up his bullet-riddled paper target and joked, “I’m gonna carry this around in case I see any reporters.”

His remark comes just days after a Montana Congressional representative body slammed a reporter. The media has received lots of ‘threats’ lately, (whether by joke or not) including a conversation between DHS Secretary John Kelly and President Trump.