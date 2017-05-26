Arrow Star, Stephen Amell Dominates American Ninja Warrior Course!

Sometimes the superheros on the screen are as strong as they look.

Stephan Amell might be a real superhero. If you’re a fan of Arrow on the CW, then you already know how ripped Stephen Amell gets for his role as the Green Arrow. But he really put those muscles to the test when he completed the full American Ninja Warrior course for the celebrity edition of American Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day. The show not only brought on Amell, but Derek Hough, Erika Christensen and a few more, only they we’re able to complete the course. Amell helped raise $35,000 for Red Nose Day. Check out the impressive performance in the clip below.