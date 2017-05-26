Angry Pedestrian Gets Instant Karma, Walks Into A Light Pole

May 26, 2017 10:21 AM
Call it karma or call it divine intervention. Either way there is something so satisfying when you get to witness it first-hand.

YouTuber ChrisSmithOne77, with the help of a dashboard camera, managed to catch an angry pedestrian walk right into a light pole. As you can see in the video, the driver is not driving recklessly, nor does he come to an abrupt stop. In fact, he does not even come close to the crosswalk or the pedestrian.

However, the guy walking across the street felt he got a little too close. So close that he decided to give the driver a piece of his mind while crossing the street. You can see him yelling, shaking his hand and wagging his finger at the driver. It’s hard to tell, but he might have flipped the bird at the end.

However, with all that yelling, the guy forgot to look where he was going and walked right into a pole.

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha! Oh man, that felt so good!

