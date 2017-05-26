8 Reason Why Chocolate Is Good For You

Yes, we are saying you are allowed to eat chocolate and not feel guilty about it.

Science thank you!

New research is suggesting that chocolate is actually good for you, as it helps reduce stress; it reduces risk of heart problems and more.

Cosmopolitan published the 8 reasons why you need to start eating chocolate now:

It has more antioxidants than apples, black tea and red wine! It helps reduce stress and anxiety It could help reduce your risk of a heart problem It could have a positive impact in your sex life, as it contains libido boosters. It makes your exercise more effective. Check out the rest HERE

