You Need These Politically Incorrect Crayons To Go With Your Adult Coloring Book

Adult coloring books are a booming business. So why not adult crayons?

Now, when we say “adult,” we don’t mean sexy crayons. Think more along the lines of Cards Against Humanity. Instead of naming each color something like “Radiant Red,” these crayons go for titles a little more risque.

“Drunken Racist Uncle Purple”…”Ho Ho Home Invasion Red”…and “Travel Ban Brown” just to name a few.

The company is called Offensive Crayons and you won’t find these on the store shelves just yet. The company just started a KickStarter to get things rolling. A mere $7 will get you your very own pack of Offensive Crayons.

Unfortunately, since this fairly new project, you won’t get your crayons until sometime August.