Watch Dan Stevens Perform In “Beauty And The Beast” Pre-CGI!

Behind the scenes of footage of Beauty and the Beast has leaked, showing a pre-CGI Beast escorting Belle to their very romantic night in the castle.
As hard as it is to believe, Dan Stevens walking around in a huge motion capture suit trying to not trip actually causes the scene to lose some of its romanticism!
Somehow, the two kept a straight face while filming their emotional dance with Dan looking like that!
Director Bill Condon praised Dan for his work on the film saying, “I really stood in awe of Dan. Not only did he conquer the technology, but he had fun with it. I always said, we could get everything else in this movie right, but if we didn’t get a beast that people believed in, then it wouldn’t work.”
Via E!