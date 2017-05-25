VIDEO: Woman Jumps On Hood Of Her Car To Stop Thieves From Stealing It

The entire time I watched this video I thought to myself, “what is she thinking?! She’s gonna get herself killed!” but then I saw her plan worked. Amazing.

The two thieves had a getaway car and the one guy jumped in her vehicle to steal it. She jumped on the hood to try and stop the thief and luckily he gave up and jumped out of the car. He kept it in Drive, though. This made her have to jump into her moving vehicle as it started careening into the street.

Would you do the same to stop a thief? I guess, for me, it would depend what was in the car.