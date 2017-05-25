VIDEO: Armored Man Crashes 18-Wheeler Into The Bunny Ranch Brothel

The now famous Bunny Ranch brothel, featured in the HBO show ‘Cathouse,’ was the victim of a violent car crash on Thursday morning. Police say that at 4 am on Thursday a man, now identified as Brian Brandt, slammed an 18-wheeler through the gate and into the front door of the Ranch.

Reports say that Brandt was wearing full body armor, as well as a mask and helmet. Police have the driver in custody. They say that Brandt is a disgruntled ex-employee of a trucking company.

We still don’t know why he chose the Ranch as his target. The owner claims that Brandt is not a regular customer of the brothel. Thankfully, no one was injured in the crash.

Brandt has been charged with two felony counts out assault with a deadly weapon, destroying property and possession of stolen property valued at $3,500 or more, which are also both felonies. Bail has been set at $95,000.

Via TMZ