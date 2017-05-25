WATCH: ‘The Price Is Right’ Contestant Breaks Plinko Record And Freaks Out

May 25, 2017 5:17 PM
Ryan Belz of Millerton, Pennsylvania is now the new master of Plinko on the hit game show The Price is Right. Plinko is pretty simple. The contestant takes chips they’ve won and drops them from the top of the board. The chips fall down, hitting pegs, and land on a random prize.

Ryan broke the previous record of $30,500 by winning $31,500.  And his freak out on the show is legendary! Check it out above.

After running up to host Drew Carey while shouting, “Oh my god, is it real?!” he proceeded to earn 5 Plinko chips. The first drop earned him the high prize of $10,000, which was then followed up by $1k, another $10,000, $500 and, in an incredible display of luck or the most random skill ever, yet ANOTHER $10,000.

