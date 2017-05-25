Restaurant Advertising “Hottest Food In Town” Keeps Their Toilet Paper In The Freezer

Back in 2008, there was a restaurant chain called La Hacienda. Not La Hacienda Ranch that we have right here in DFW, but a Mexican food restaurant that claimed it served up the “hottest food in town.”

While we aren’t sure this chain is still in operation, we do know that they were very proud of their spicy food. How proud? Enough to install small freezers above the toilets in their restrooms to house toilet paper rolls.

Yep, they keep your bum nice and cool in the event you couldn’t handle the food. Gross!

As far as we can tell…this is a real ad. Obviously, it could have just been a quick ploy to gain some business. Who wouldn’t want to eat at a restaurant that keeps their TP in the freezer???