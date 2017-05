Police in Kuwait were able to successfully capture a pigeon trying to smuggle nearly 200 ecstasy pills in a tiny backpack tied to his back.

Police catch a pigeon with 200 ecstasy pills hidden in a little backpack pic.twitter.com/vSB9eYtd84 — Cass Lowe (@CassLowe) May 24, 2017

Police were able to capture the bird above a building near Kuwait’s customs department. In 2015, guards at a prison in Costa Rica caught a bird flying cocaine and marijuana into the prison.

Via Fox LA

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter