Police Arrest Ex-Cop After Bearded Woman Robs Bank In California

An arrest has been made after a bearded woman robbed a bank in Danville Wednesday morning.

36-year-old Jennifer Rae McClary, an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department from 2006-2008 and for the Placentia Police Department from 2008-2010 was arrested for suspicion of bank robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

With a painted beard on her face, she entered the Bank of the West and handed a teller a note demanding money. She then fled on foot and was captured before she could get away.

Jennifer Rae McClary arrested by @DanvilleINFO police in @BankoftheWest robbery via demand note (and possibly painted-on beard) pic.twitter.com/GjcDqYzQFU — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 24, 2017

McClary’s motive for robbing the bank is unknown at this time.

Via KTVU

