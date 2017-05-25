LHS Dog of the Week: Meet Dolly!

Dolly is a 3 year old, 8 lb. Chihuahua-Terrier mix who was rescued at the last minute from a high kill shelter. She was found wandering the streets on her own and was skin and bones from starvation. Her foster mom saw her sweet face and knew she had to bring her into our program.

Look at Dolly now! She is eating well and is on her way to being a healthy girl! She is flourishing in her foster home and everyone who meets her just adores her.

Dolly is crate and house trained and walks well on a leash. She gets along with other dogs, cats and would do best in a home with older children. She is a sweet, loving little girl who loves to snuggle and is looking for a home and a family to call her own.

She has been spayed, is UTD on vaccinations and is being treated for heartworms with her monthly preventative pill.