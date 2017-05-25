Legacy West’s Grand Opening is next month and is Full of Festivities

After all the nightly lane closures on the North Dallas Tollway Plano’s Legacy West is finally opening.

The new shopping and dinning destination is celebrating its grand opening June 2nd through the 4th and will feature free food tastings from its new restaurants. There’s even going to be special in-store events, and exclusive discounts and promotions for some of the new retailers opening up. All weekend long Legacy West will also have local acts preforming at during the and night. A few of the restaurants offing tastings are Bistro 31, Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Fogo de Chao, Haywire, Mesero, Shake Shack, Starbucks Reserve, Taverna, True Food Kitchen, and Toulouse. Sprinkles will serve a Legacy West Chocolate Caramel cupcake and True Food Kitchen will offer a special cocktail called the Plano Paloma, only available June 2-4. Tours will even be given for the Legacy Hall a 55,000 sq ft dinning space, and some of its future residents will evn be giving free samples of what is to come. Sounds like an exciting weekend right there. For more info regarding Legacy West click Here.