Heavy Metal Festival in Germany Is getting Its own Beer Pipeline

May 25, 2017 10:53 AM
Filed Under: Beer Piepline, Germany, Wacken Festival

This is the kind of pipeline we can all get behind.

The organizers of the heavy metal festival, Wacken Open Air Festival are constructing a 7- kilometer (3.45 miles)  beer pipeline. Yes, a beer pipeline. According to to the statistics portal Statista, Over 75,000 metal heads attend the festival every year, and drink about  an average of about 5.1 liters (1.3 gallons) of beer over the three-day festival. The new pipeline will carry about 400,000 liters (105,000 gallons) of beer through the grounds. Now that’s a lot of beer! The purpose of building the pipeline according to organizers, is to stop the grounds from being torn up by trucks delivering beer each day. Spokeswoman Frederike Arns tells Deutsche Press Agentur, ” “In this way, we will no longer have to distribute truck loads of beer kegs across the premises each day.” The new pipeline will have enough pressure to pour six beers in six seconds. The festival take place in in Wacken from August 3rd to August 5th and features 150 bands including Alice Cooper.

