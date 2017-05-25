Ellen DeGeneres Teaming With Netflix To Produce First Standup Special In 15 Years

Ellen DeGeneres is one of the best stand up comedians of all time, but has not had a proper special in 15 years.

It’s being reported, however, that Ellen is teaming up with Netflix to bring us her first standup special, and she couldn’t be more excited.

Looks like it's been 15 years since you did a stand-up special, @TheEllenShow. How about one for Netflix? — Netflix US (@netflix) May 24, 2017

Let me think about it. Ok I'm in. https://t.co/kUAdHyXAjS — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 24, 2017

In an official statement, Ellen said, “It has been 15 years since I did a stand-up special. 15 years. And I’m writing it now, I can’t wait. I’ll keep you posted when and where I’m gonna shoot my Netflix special. I’m excited to do it; I’m excited for you to see it.”

Ellen’s last standup special was HBO’s Ellen DeGeneres: Here and Now, which aired in 2003, and earned the comedian several Emmy nominations.

Via The Verge

