Check Out The First Images Of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’

Ladies and gentlemen, today is a good day! We have the very first images from Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

In addition to seeing some of our favorite characters like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, C3PO, Kylo Ren, Rey, and Princess Leia, there are a couple of new faces added to the Star Wars family. Meet DJ, played by Benicio Del Toro and Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo played by Laura Dern.

As you scroll through these pictures, you will see some of the final photos of Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia, one of which was taken with her daughter Billie who also snagged a role in the film. They are simply bitter-sweet.

Today also happens to be the 40th Anniversary of Episode IV, A New Hope.