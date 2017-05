The South boasts 10 of the 15 fastest growing cities in the US, with a population of 50,000 or more, and on top of that, 4 of the top 5 cities are in our very own Texas. The top four cities are:

Conroe, a suburb of Houston, which saw a 7.8% growth between 2016 and 2017. That’s more than 11 times the national growth rate.

Frisco saw a 6.2% growth with McKinney close behind at 5.9%.

Fishing up is Georgetown, an Austin suburb, which saw a cool 5.5% increase.

Via NBC DFW