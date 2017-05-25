Taraji P. Henson Crashed A Maserati On Set

May 25, 2017 3:44 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, car crash, Maserati, on-set, Proud Mary, Taraji P. Henson

‘Empire’ star, Taraji P. Henson, was involved in a nasty car crash while filming for her new film, ‘Proud Mary.’ She reportedly crash a Maserati into a fire hydrant. They were shooting a scene where she was behind the wheel. After four successful takes the actress miss judged a turn and plowed right into the hydrant.

Henson was not injured, but the Maserati looks like its seen better days. A rep from Maserati says the repairs will cost around $12,000. TMZ has the exclusive photos of the wreck, which you can check out here.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live