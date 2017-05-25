Taraji P. Henson Crashed A Maserati On Set

‘Empire’ star, Taraji P. Henson, was involved in a nasty car crash while filming for her new film, ‘Proud Mary.’ She reportedly crash a Maserati into a fire hydrant. They were shooting a scene where she was behind the wheel. After four successful takes the actress miss judged a turn and plowed right into the hydrant.

Henson was not injured, but the Maserati looks like its seen better days. A rep from Maserati says the repairs will cost around $12,000. TMZ has the exclusive photos of the wreck, which you can check out here.

Via TMZ