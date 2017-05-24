Woman Locked In CVS Pharmacy After Entering Store Ten Minutes Before It Closed

A woman went into a CVS Pharmacy in central Florida looking to buy a birthday card.

Lillian Rimmel entered the store at 9:50pm, unaware that it closed at 10. When she made her way to the front to check out, she triggered a motion sensor alarm and was barricaded inside. She screamed for assistance, but was the only person in the store. Worried she might be mistaken for a burglar, she stood in front of the security cameras and dialed police. Eventually, the manager of the store was contacted and she was let out.

Rimmel claimed to hear no announcement that the store was closing, and being six-foot tall, believes none of the employees could miss her if they did a sweep of the store before closing. She told the Florida Today, “I can look over every one of the aisles, so I don’t know how they didn’t see me. No one said anything to me.”

A manager for the store said she couldn’t comment on the matter, but a statement from CVS spokesman Mike DeAngelis said the company “sincerely apologizes” for the incident, and they are “reinforcing the correct store closing procedures with all of our stores to prevent this from occurring again.”

