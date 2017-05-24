Woman Arrested Because Alarm Clock She Bought At A Garage Sale Looked Too Much Like A Bomb

Daphne Page exited her local Whole Foods grocery when she noticed her car was wrapped in yellow police tape.

When she approached a nearby officer, they told her “We need to talk.” Page recently purchases an alarm clock that resembled a bomb at a nearby garage sale for $1, as a gift for her daughter. She left it in the backseat when she went inside to go shopping, and someone saw it, and called the police. Henrico police Lt. B.T. Wilson said, “We got there, we found the device, and it appeared to be real, which resulted in a decision to set up a perimeter. Through the investigation, we linked the car and the device to Daphne Page.”

While the Whole Foods was not evacuated, Wilson believes that the situation “significantly impacted businesses in that area.” Even though Page explained the situation to the police and the county’s bomb squad, she was still arrested and taken to jail where she was held without bail over the weekend, finally being released Monday under her own recognizance.

Page was charged with the manufacture, possession or use of explosives, a statute that includes the manufacture and possession of hoax devices. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison. Page questioned whether or not these items should be made if people are just going to be arrested for having them. “They obviously shouldn’t be providing this stuff on the market for people to buy if it’s something that’s going to be so controversial when you actually have it in your hands. It was a product someone purchased in a store and that allowed me to think that it was OK to just have in my car and it wouldn’t be believable enough to cause any anxiety.”

Via Richmond

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter