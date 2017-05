Finally! After all the buildup we finally get the first real look at the new season. This is the first actual trailer for the upcoming season of ‘Game of Thrones’ and so far it looking like the best season yet.

We got a look at some pretty large battles, and we already know that GOT can do some amazing action sequences. So, it looks like the creators are amping up the scale to a whole new level.

Everything is set. The great war is here. Now all we have to do is wait until July 16th…

