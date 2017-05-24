Tom Cruise Says “Top Gun 2” Is “Definitely Happening”

Top Gun 2 is officially clear for takeoff according to Tom Cruise. The 54-year-old told the hosts of the Australian TV program Sunrise, “It is definitely happening,” and filming could begin as early as next year.

WORLDWIDE EXCLUSIVE: @TomCruise just confirmed that Top Gun 2 is happening! "I’m gonna start filming it probably in the next year". #sun7 pic.twitter.com/X17xvxz4Q4 — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) May 23, 2017

The rumors of a sequel have been prominent for the past few years. In 2015, Cruise mentioned how it would be “fun” to climb into the cockpit again, and that he and producer Jerry Bruckheimer were “trying to figure it out.” And last year, Bruckheimer tweeted a photo of the pair after the two discussed the project.

Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2. pic.twitter.com/vA2xK7S7JS — JERRY BRUCKHEIMER (@BRUCKHEIMERJB) January 26, 2016

A spokesperson for Paramount Pictures, the studio that released Top Gun, refused to comment.

Via EW

