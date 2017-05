To each is own, but this might be pushing it. These camping pods are suspended 1,300 feet on the side of a mountain in Peru. A lot of people really don’t like camping to begin with, but throw in a brisk 1,300 foot climb followed by a nap while dangling off the side of a mountain? No thank you.

If this is right up your alley, good for you, but you know you’re insane right?

Via Mashable