Spicy Starburst And Skittles Are Coming This Winter

May 24, 2017 6:18 PM
One representative from the candy company Wrigley confirmed that Skittles and Starburst will be infused with a spicy zing this December.

New Sweet Heat Skittles and Starburst will be out in December! #sse17

A post shared by @candyhunting on

The “Sweet Heat” candies will have a a black wrapper and a new fiery logo.  The Skittles flavors include Fiery Watermelon, Blazin’ Mango, Flamin’ Orange, Sizzlin’ Strawberry and Lemon Spark, while the Starburst are similarly flavored with Fiery Watermelon, Strawberry Mango, Flamin’ Orange and Pipin’ Pineapple.

Needless to say, it’ll be interesting to try these new flavors come December.

Via Barstoolsports

