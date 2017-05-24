Paris Hilton Behind Clothing Line Inspired By DJs And Aimed At Toddlers

It was a simpler time during the era of The Simple Life. Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie would trek across the United States getting into all sorts of sticky situations, and when the show ended we thought that would be the end for the socialites.

But they endured.

Richie seems to have figured life out, but Paris remained searching for her calling, her purpose. She may hae found it.

Teaming with popular pop-culture commentator, The Fat Jew, Hilton has revealed her latest venture, a clothing line inspired by the DJ lifestyle aimed at those under the age of 10. The clothing line, named “Bottle Service,” is designed to be “an incredible line of clothing for an emerging market — young DJs under the age of 10.”

Oh, you mean "WES"?! ⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️ @diplo A post shared by BOTTLE SERVICE APPAREL (@bottleserviceapparel) on May 17, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

THE DROP > THE DRIP 🍼🍼 A post shared by BOTTLE SERVICE APPAREL (@bottleserviceapparel) on May 17, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Beanie and Gloves set 🌈🌈🌈🌈 A post shared by BOTTLE SERVICE APPAREL (@bottleserviceapparel) on May 17, 2017 at 3:27pm PDT

A press release sent to Buzzfeed read:

Baby DJ’ing is a massive market, children ages 3-13 are not only learning the craft [for] recreational purposes, but monetizing it, as well. The last four years have seen the emergence of baby DJ schools, dance parties, and music releases. However, nobody is catering to these young entertainers in the arena of style, and Paris Hilton & The Fat Jew are about to change all that.

Via Refinery 29

