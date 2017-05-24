Ontario Police Vehicles Now Equipped With GPS Dart Launchers

Last Friday, Ontario police unveiled their newest line of equipment in order to keep their streets safe..

A small number of vehicles are now equipped with a “GPS projecting launching system.” Basically, these police vehicles will use a GPS system to shoot little projectiles at speeding vehicles in order to ensure they don’t have a successful getaway.

Ladies and gentlemen, the Ontario Police now have Batmobiles!

The projectile will stick to the vehicle, and a GPS signal will be sent back to the police so the vehicle can be traced. Brad Blair, the deputy commissioner of traffic safety said, “It’s incumbent upon us to look at new technologies and new ways of doing business in terms of keeping our roads safe.” Last year, 307 people were killed on provincial roads.

Via CBC

