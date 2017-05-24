Homeless Man Awarded Free Rent After Saving Children Following Manchester Attack

Stephen Jones was just outside the Manchester Arena when he heard the bomb go off.

He told CNN affiliate ITN, “First there was a bang, I thought it was some kind of firework, and then there was a big explosion. I just felt the wind force, and then everyone started screaming and running. Me and my mate we got up and we started running. We realized what had happened, we run back, and all the women and children were coming out with blood.”

Jones, who is homeless, is being hailed as a hero for his actions in helping the wounded flee the scene of the attack. He and his mate wiped blood from children’s faces, and even held the legs up of a woman who was severely bleeding while they waited for an ambulance to arrive.

His actions were not lost to the masses. West Ham co-chairman David Sullivan and his son set out to track Stephen down in order to reward him for his bravery. The Sullivans have rented Jones a home so he can begin the process to get back on his feet.

Me and dad want to rent the homeless man in manchester a house for 6 months to help him get on his feet 1/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

If anyone can help us get in touch much much appreciated. Such a self less act needs rewarding. Please tag anyone who can help us 💪🏼 2/2 — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

WE HAVE FOUND STEVE ! Shows the power for good social media has. Thank you to all those involved, you have helped change a mans life ❤️ — DAVE SULLIVAN JNR (@DaveSulley) May 23, 2017

Not only was Stephen given a home, a crowd funding page was created in order to help him get back on his feet, and in just a couple of days, they have almost hit their goal of £25,000!

In light of this terrible tragedy, it’s nice to see a community band together to help one another!

Via Metro

