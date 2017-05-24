Graco Is Recalling Over 25,000 Car Seats

Graco has issued a recall for more than 25,000 car seats. The child restraints on these seats have been proven to fail in crash tests.

The NHTSA says that particular models of Graco Children’s Products My Ride 65 child restrains have failed federal motor vehicle safety standards. Specifically, the seat’s webbing is prone to tearing during a crash. This can pose a major danger to children.

Graco was first notified of the failure in March of 2016, but postponed a recall until after the seats failed a second set of crash tests.

The effected models are: 871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

Via NBC DFW