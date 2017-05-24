Gal Gadot Almost Gave Up Acting Before Landing Wonder Woman Role

You never what’s around the corner.

Wonder Woman is about to hit the big screen for the first time next month in her first solo movie. We got to see Gal Gadot dawn the Wonder woman costume last year in Batman V Superman, and she had one of the more memorable scenes. Now we’re seeing her face everywhere from billboards to soda cans, would be hard to imagine Wonder Woman being anyone else. But according to Gadot, on The tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon she mentioned how she almost gave up acting even after auditioning for Wonder Woman, only at the time she wasn’t aware what roll she was auditioning for. “This profession, the rejection is tough. I had so many almost and another camera test and it was almost mine. Then another and another. I was telling my husband, I’m not sure how long I can take it. Dragging my family to Los Angeles doing this,” Check out the interview she did on The Tonight Show below.