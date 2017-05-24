Foods We Bet You Didn’t Know They Were Vegan; You’ll Be Surprised

Hey meat lovers, we bet you did not know you were eating vegan food and that you totally love it!

Spoon University came up with a list of 30 foods we bet you did not know where vegan, list includes Oreos, Baco-Bits, and in Crescent Rolls.

  1. Oreos
  2. Jell-O Instant pudding
  3. Taco bell’s cinnamon twist
  4. Hershey’s chocolate syrup
  5. Betty Crocker’s bac-o’s bacon flabor bits
  6. Pillsbury crescent rolls
  7. Ritz crackers
  8. Pop tarts
  9. Pepperidge farm puff pastry sheets
  10. Nutter butter
  11. Krispu Kreme Fruit pies
  12. Super pretzel baked soft pretzel
  13. Chocolate chip teddy grahams

Check out the rest of the list HERE

