Foods We Bet You Didn’t Know They Were Vegan; You’ll Be Surprised

Hey meat lovers, we bet you did not know you were eating vegan food and that you totally love it!
Spoon University came up with a list of 30 foods we bet you did not know where vegan, list includes Oreos, Baco-Bits, and in Crescent Rolls.
- Oreos
- Jell-O Instant pudding
- Taco bell’s cinnamon twist
- Hershey’s chocolate syrup
- Betty Crocker’s bac-o’s bacon flabor bits
- Pillsbury crescent rolls
- Ritz crackers
- Pop tarts
- Pepperidge farm puff pastry sheets
- Nutter butter
- Krispu Kreme Fruit pies
- Super pretzel baked soft pretzel
- Chocolate chip teddy grahams
