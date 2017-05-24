Dubia Now Has Robot Police Officers

Only in Dubai… If you’re ever looking for the newest most cutting edge piece of technology out there, just look at Dubai. The newest addition to the Dubai police department, no not another Lamborghini, is a real life robot cop.

First, don’t worry, the robot officer does not have a gun. So, put all your terminator fueled paranoia aside for now.

By 2030 they plan to have robots make up 25% of the police force. The bot can answer questions, provide information, and has a touch screen computer, can write tickets, and sends what it sees back to a command center.

Via Mashable