Did You Know There’s a Texas Shaped Pool in Plano?

Do you live in Plano and don’t have a swimming pool?

For 56 years the Texas pool has been part of Plano’s history since the city’s beginning. This Memorial day weekend the Texas pool will open its doors once again. People have been coming to the Texas pool for generations now, they not only offer swim classes, but scuba classes and mermaid classes. The Texas pool is open for member and tourists from all over who just want to swim in a Texas shaped swimming pool. For more Info on the Texas Pool click here.