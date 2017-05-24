Check Out Chris Cornell’s Isolated Vocals From Black Hole Sun

May 24, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: audislave, Chris Cornell, Soundgarden, vocals

Chris Cornell is just one of many musicians gone too soon. His success started during the grunge era with Soundgarden. It was an age of music where most artists didn’t quite get the respect they deserved.

There’s no doubt Chris Cornell was talented. He had several hits with Soundgarden, Temple of the Dog, and more recently Audioslave. He even did well as a solo artist.

Of course one of his most popular songs, perhaps his biggest hit was Black Hole Sun. But you haven’t heard Black Hole Sun until you’ve heard Chris Cornell’s isolated vocal tracks from their recording session. It will give you chills.

