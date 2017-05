Zach Snyder recently told ‘The Hollywood Reported’ that he would be stepping down from the upcoming ‘Justice League’ film in order to deal with his daughter’s suicide. Snyder’s wife, Deborah, who is a producer on the film is also stepping away.

Replacing Snyder will be Joss Whedon, director of the Avengers. He will be taking the lead for some minor additional shooting as well as post production. The film is still expected to make its November 17th release date.

Via Hollywood Reporter