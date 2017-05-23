Your Tattoos Can Burn You During An MRI

May 23, 2017 10:39 AM
If you have any tattoo, this might freak you out.

Turns out, that tattoos can actually burn you during an MRI. Mythbusters debunked the myth.

Gizmodo reported that in 2011:

In 2011, a football player went in for an MRI, presumably to see what horrible, horrible things his chosen profession was doing to his body. He came out of the MRI machine worse than he went in. The authors of a paper about the incident explained that he had “an immediate and sustained cutaneous reaction,” which means “he got a burn.” The burn was at the site of a tattoo on his lower body.

And while manufacturers say most inks don’t contain iron oxide, there have been cases of iron showing up in tattoos like permanent eye-liner and other tattoos that contain brighter colors of red, orange, brown, or black ink.

The best advice from all sides was to make SURE you talk to your doctor or specialist ahead of time.

