VIDEO: Drone Crashes Into Stands At MLB Game

May 23, 2017 6:21 PM
Filed Under: 100.3 Jack FM, Crash, Drone, FAA, gopro, Karma, MLB, Petco Park, Sand Diego, Video

In the video above a GoPro Karma drone can be seen flying over Petco Park in San Diego during Sunday’s game. The drone got very close to the field, then shot up before taking a dive right into the stands. Luckily the drone hit an empty seat.

A number of GoPro Karma drones have been recalled due to a problem where the drones would lose power midflight.

Authorities quickly found the drone’s pilot outside the stadium. He reportedly felt awful about the incident. The FAA is looking into the incident. It is illegal to fly a drone at that height within three miles of an MLB game is illegal.

The pilot faces up to $1,437 in fines.

Via Mashable

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live