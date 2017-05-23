VIDEO: Drone Crashes Into Stands At MLB Game

In the video above a GoPro Karma drone can be seen flying over Petco Park in San Diego during Sunday’s game. The drone got very close to the field, then shot up before taking a dive right into the stands. Luckily the drone hit an empty seat.

A number of GoPro Karma drones have been recalled due to a problem where the drones would lose power midflight.

Authorities quickly found the drone’s pilot outside the stadium. He reportedly felt awful about the incident. The FAA is looking into the incident. It is illegal to fly a drone at that height within three miles of an MLB game is illegal.

The pilot faces up to $1,437 in fines.

Via Mashable