[Video] Boy Has Fingernails Stuck In His Gums

May 23, 2017 11:34 AM
Filed Under: children, Nail Biting

Don’t EVER let your kids bite their nails! I was a nail biter!

This is the caption from the Mom on YouTube

Kale has always kept us on our toes. Looking in Kale’s mouth I see something white in his gums. I get a tweezer and pull it. It looked like a finger nail. I continued to pull 4 more out. I then search his mouth and find another area. I pulled around 27 out of the second spot. YES 27! The dentist has never seen anything like this. We figured out that Kale bites his nails and plays with them in his mouth. He pushes them up towards his pallet. The nail penetrates the skin and goes into a pocket between the baby teeth and permanent teeth. Don’t let your children bite their nails! If you can handle the disgust check out the video

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live