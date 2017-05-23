Tom Morello Remembers Chris Cornell with Playlist

Tom Morello is honoring his late friend and Audioslave bandmate Chris Cornell with a new playlist.

Related: Incubus Remembers Chris Cornell with Stirring ‘Black Hole Sun’ Performance

“Made a list of some of my favorite Chris Cornell videos—from Soundgarden badassery to epic Audioslave in Cuba to acoustic duetting in a tiny Seattle night club,” Morello wrote. “Enjoy and keep Chris in your memory.”

The Soundgarden frontman was found dead in his Detroit hotel room on Wednesday (May 17). A medical examiner ruled that Cornell had committed suicide by hanging. Subsequently, Cornell’s family released a statement claiming the anxiety medication Ativan may have played a role in the singer’s demise.

Check out Morello’s post and playlist below.