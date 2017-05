British Prime Minister, Theresa May, just announced that the threat level in the UK has been raised to “critical,” after the deadly suicide bombing in Manchester on Monday night. She said that the terror threat is at its highest level, warning that another threat is expected “imminently.”

There is also talk of military personnel being deployed to assist armed police officers.

They have also suspended campaigning for the June 8th national elections in the wake of the attack.

