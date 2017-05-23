The Virginia Fake Homeless Woman Has Been Arrested

The Virginia woman featured in the now viral video, “fake homeless woman exposed,” has been arrest, only 24 hours after the video’s spike in popularity.

In the video, two men confront a woman who has been begging on the street with a sing claiming that she is homeless as she gets into her 2014 Fiat. The woman refuses to answer the men’s questions, and tries to get employees of a nearby McDonald’s drive through to help her.

Reports say that the woman, Micha Leigh Dominguez, is well known for aggressively harassing people for cash on the side of the road.

Police responded to a call when Dominguez threw three full Gatorade bottles at a passing car. Officers say that the altercation started when several people began harassing and videotaping her, not doubt due to the viral video.

She has been charged with three counts of a throwing missiles at a car in motion, a class 4 felony in Virginia. If convicted she could face up to 30 years in prison and a $300,000 fine.

Via FOX News