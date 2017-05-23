Sources Say Migos Refused To Perform With Drag Queens On ‘SNL’

May 23, 2017 4:49 PM
Reports say that the rap group, Migos, refused to perform with Katy Perry on ‘SNL’ because drag queens were also part of the performance. Katy Perry performed her new song, ‘Swish Swish,’ with a group of drag queens on Saturday night. She then performed ‘Bon Appetit’ with Migos and far fewer drag queens.

Several of the drag queens as well as people from ‘SNL’ have claimed that Migos held up rehearsal and forced several drag queens to leave because they did not feel comfortable.

Migos has said that the story is “completely false and fabricated.”

Via NME

