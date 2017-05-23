Rowlett Walmart Closed After Suspicious Package Found

On Monday morning at the Walmart on 2501 Lakeview Parkway in Rowlett, a suspicious package was discovered. Employees and customers alike fled the store and called authorities.

The store was temporarily closed as police taped off the entrance and waited for the bomb squad to arrive. At around 1:30 pm police determined that the package was not a threat, or part of any kind of hoax designed to cause panic.

Though police have not confirmed what the mystery package was, they do encourage people to call the proper authorities when they see something out of the ordinary.

The store has officially reopened.

Via NBC DFW