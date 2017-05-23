Roger Moore, James Bond For Seven Films, Dead At 89

Roger Moore portrayed 007 James Bond for seven films, including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. His family confirmed on Twitter that the 89-year-old died after a “short but brave battle with cancer.”

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Sir Roger passed away in Switzerland, and his family will hold a private funeral in Monaco. His children, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian said in the statement, “The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone. Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina [his wife] at this difficult time.”

Via BBC

