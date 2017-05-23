Police Confirm Identity Of Manchester Arena Attack Suspect; ISIS Claims Responsibility

May 23, 2017 8:49 AM By JT
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Attack, bomb, Explosion, ISIS, Manchester, salman abedi, Terrorism

Manchester Police have confirmed that 23-year-old Salman Abedi as the perpetrator in yesterday’s Manchester Arena attack.

It is being reported that he is the prime suspect who planted the bombs that killed at least 22 people, injuring almost 60.  Abedi was known to authorities before the attacks last night.

ISIS has already claimed responsibility for the attacks saying,  “One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester.”

Via Mediaite

