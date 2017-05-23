Paul McCartney Pays Tribute to Roger Moore

Paul McCartney took to social media this afternoon to express his dismay at the bombing in Manchester and the passing of James Bond actor Roger Moore.

“Like everyone else my family and I were shocked to hear about the terrible news from Manchester,” McCartney wrote. “All that’s left to do is send heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and Ariana Grande. Praying that something like this never happens again. Love to everyone.”

“Further sad news today that Sir Roger Moore has passed away,” he continued. “Roger was a great man and of course a great James Bond who I was lucky to work with during the time of ‘Live and Let Die.’ He had a great of gold, a great sense of humor and will be missed by the many people who love him.”