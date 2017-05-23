Man Throws Fork At Girlfriend After Fight Over Dog Poop

A 42-year-old Florida man was upset that the dog pooped on his living room floor.

He demanded his girlfriend clean up the dog’s mess, who proceeded to do so, and then showed it to the man, who was eating beans and rice on the couch. She asked him, “Is this what you wanted me to do, pick up the dog (expletive)?”

That’s when things got real. Real weird.

The man responded to his girlfriend showing the poop to him by throwing his plate of beans and rice at her, hitting her neck with the food. Apparently, he didn’t think that was enough to send his message across, so he then threw his FORK at her! It dinged her face, leaving a red mark by her nose, luckily causing no major damage.

The woman’s son was in the room at the same time (great example for the children) and relayed the entire incident to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The man is being charged with battery.

Via The Destin Log

