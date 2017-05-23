James Corden Gives Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester After Attack

It’s been a rough 12 or so hours for our friends across the pond in Manchester.

Last night, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive right after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people and injuring at least 60 others. It happened outside the arena at around 10:30 P.M. local time, as people were leaving the building.

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation, and Ariana has since canceled the rest of her work tour. She tweeted last night

James Corden paid tribute to everyone involved last night. 😔💔