Goat Yoga Is Officially Coming To Dallas

As we all know, goat yoga is a huge fad that is sweeping across the country. From Arizona to Massachusetts, yogis are flocking to the experience and, of course, posting pictures of themselves classic postures adorned with a goat. One program in Oregon is so popular, there’s a 1,200-person waiting list.

Well thanks to Haley Capri of Deep Ellum Yoga, the fad is now coming to Dallas.

Capri scheduled her first goat yoga class for Friday, June 16, 2017 for 7 p.m. at Eastbound and Down Icehouse in Dallas. That class sold out four days after it was announced, so she added a second at 8 p.m. on the same day. However that second class has now also sold out, but there will probably be more classes added due to it’s popularity.

Attendees are expected to do yoga with around 15-20 goats being brought in from a farm in Fort Worth.

Capri says to expect more unique yoga experiences in the future. “I want to give everyone that Deep Ellum experience, something a little different than your typical yoga class,” Capri said, who has been practicing yoga since age 14. “And I want to bring that everywhere.”

-source via guidelive.com