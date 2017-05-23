Five Signs You’ll Never Be A Millionaire

May 23, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: how to be rich, Millionaire, Money, Rich

Self-made millionaires usually get there because they make good choices and work hard. But what’s standing in your way? Here are five signs you will NOT be a millionaire:

  1. Too focused on savings. You have to focus on earning, not just saving.
  2. No goals for your money. You need to have specific plans for how your going to use your money to make money more money.
  3. Haven’t started investing yet. Millionaires invest at least 20% of their income.
  4. Only one source of income. A recent study found 65% of millionaires have at least three sources of income.
  5. Don’t take risk. Stability is safe, but millionaires don’t pay it safe
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live